Dallas Comedy Club presents Dan Duvall

Dan Duvall is a comedian who has performed across Canada, the US, and Europe, including at Just For Laughs Vancouver, CBC’s LOL, Rifflandia Festival, and more. He is also the subject of the documentary Funny Tweets which was featured on CraveTV and HBO Canada.

In addition to standup comedy, Duvall has been a professional comedy writer for the better part of a decade, with his work appearing on Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and a ton of ads. His standup draws from his real life experiences in getting clean and sober, his ridiculous family, and being Canadian.