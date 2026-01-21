Dallas Comedy Club presents Dan Pulzello

Dan Pulzello is a rising New York stand-up comic who recently appeared on Amazon Prime's Game Breakers. He has performed across the United States and has also taken his headlining act internationally to England, Ireland, Canada, The Netherlands, Germany, France, Spain, Denmark, and the Adelaide Fringe Festival.

Pulzello performs regularly at New York Comedy Club, The Tiny Cupboard, Westside Comedy Club, The Grisly Pear, Eastville Comedy Club, Stone Street Comedy Club, and others. His comedy series EU vs USA has found success online, with over 100 million views across Instagram and TikTok. In addition to his work as a performer, he has written comedy content for IBM, along with other faceless corporations.