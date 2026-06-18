Dallas Comedy Club presents Darius "Raambo2funny" Wilkerson

Raambo2funny is a rising Southern voice in stand-up comedy, known for his heavy accent, country charm, and sharp storytelling. Hailing from the Deep South, he’s built a loyal following of over 250,000 supporters across social media, where his raw humor and relatable takes on country living have made him one of the most talked-about young comics online. Blending small-town wisdom with big-time stage presence, Raambo delivers high-energy performances packed with wit, authenticity, and heart. Whether he’s talking about growing up country, navigating family drama, or calling out life’s double standards, his comedy bridges cultures and generations, while keeping audiences laughing the whole time. With viral videos, sold-out shows, and a sound as unmistakable as his Southern drawl, Raambo2funny is proving that country funny hits everywhere.