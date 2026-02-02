Dallas Comedy Club presents David C. Smalley

Photo courtesy of David C. Smalley

David C. Smalley is a comedic force with 2.2 million followers, 700 million views, and thousands of dedicated fans who have watched him shine in his comedy special, GoodWhite. He's also appeared on Nickelodeon and multiple independent films, with two more films set to release in 2026.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/55556-david-c-smalley-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20-$35

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
