Dallas Comedy Club presents Dean Stanfield

Dean Stanfield is a comedian, actor, writer and race car driver from Austin. He has been showcased three years on Moontower Comedy Festival and won second place in Helium’s "Funniest Person in Austin" competition. He has featured for Mark Normand and Ian Fidance on the road and was recently named a 2025 Just For Laughs New Face in the stand-up category.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas-comedyclub.com/deanstanfield/
TICKET INFO
$25
