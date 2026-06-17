Dallas Comedy Club presents Dean Wean AKA Purple Pimpin Willie

Dean Wean, widely recognized by his iconic character Purple Pimpin Willie, is one of the hardest-working comedians in the industry today. Hailing from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dean has rapidly made a name for himself, taking the comedy world by storm.In a short span of time, he has amassed over 2 million followers across social media platforms, an achievement driven by his undeniable energy, quick wit, and original comedic style.



Fans and peers alike have compared him to legends like Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon, praising his charisma and comedic range. While Purple Pimpin Willie has become a fan-favorite, Dean’s talent extends far beyond parody. He’s also an accomplished stand-up comedian and a rising star in on-screen acting, earning a reputation for his versatility and dedication to the craft.