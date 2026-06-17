Dallas Comedy Club presents Dean Wean AKA Purple Pimpin Willie

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dean Wean

Dean Wean, widely recognized by his iconic character Purple Pimpin Willie, is one of the hardest-working comedians in the industry today. Hailing from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dean has rapidly made a name for himself, taking the comedy world by storm.In a short span of time, he has amassed over 2 million followers across social media platforms, an achievement driven by his undeniable energy, quick wit, and original comedic style.

Fans and peers alike have compared him to legends like Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon, praising his charisma and comedic range. While Purple Pimpin Willie has become a fan-favorite, Dean’s talent extends far beyond parody. He’s also an accomplished stand-up comedian and a rising star in on-screen acting, earning a reputation for his versatility and dedication to the craft.

Dean Wean, widely recognized by his iconic character Purple Pimpin Willie, is one of the hardest-working comedians in the industry today. Hailing from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Dean has rapidly made a name for himself, taking the comedy world by storm.In a short span of time, he has amassed over 2 million followers across social media platforms, an achievement driven by his undeniable energy, quick wit, and original comedic style.

Fans and peers alike have compared him to legends like Martin Lawrence and Nick Cannon, praising his charisma and comedic range. While Purple Pimpin Willie has become a fan-favorite, Dean’s talent extends far beyond parody. He’s also an accomplished stand-up comedian and a rising star in on-screen acting, earning a reputation for his versatility and dedication to the craft.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/16858-dean-wean-aka-purple-pimpin-willie-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.