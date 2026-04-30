Dallas Comedy Club presents Demetrius Fields

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Demetrius Fields

Demetrius Fields is a half black, half Lebanese comic born in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. He has made a name for himself in New York City, where he can be seen performing regularly at the New York Comedy Club, and has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival.

Demetrius Fields is a half black, half Lebanese comic born in Windsor, Ontario, and raised in the suburbs of Detroit, Michigan. He has made a name for himself in New York City, where he can be seen performing regularly at the New York Comedy Club, and has been featured in the New York Comedy Festival.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/41694-demetrius-field-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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