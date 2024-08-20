Dallas Comedy Club presents Devon Walker

Before working for Saturday Night Live, Devon Walker wrote for the hit Netflix animated series, Big Mouth, as well as the Freeform series, Everything’s Trash (starring Phoebe Robinson). Walker was named one of Vulture’s "Comedians You Should And Will Know" in 2022, and has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC, and more.
Before working for Saturday Night Live, Devon Walker wrote for the hit Netflix animated series, Big Mouth, as well as the Freeform series, Everything’s Trash (starring Phoebe Robinson). Walker was named one of Vulture’s "Comedians You Should And Will Know" in 2022, and has been featured on Comedy Central, NBC, and more.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
http://dallas-comedyclub.com/devonwalker/
TICKET INFO
$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.