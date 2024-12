Comedian Dov Davidoff has appeared on HBO’s Crashing and NBC’s Shades of Blue with Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta. He’s also been seen on The Tonight Show and Jimmy Kimmel Live, as well as a lead role alongside Mark Wahlberg in the movie Invincible. He’s done a comedy special for Comedy Central and Showtime, and wrote a memoir, Road Dog, life and reflections of a standup comic from the road.