Dallas Comedy Club presents Dovi Neuburger

Dovi Neuburger is a New York-based stand-up comedian and a rising star in the Jewish comedy world. He regularly opens for Elon Gold’s theater dates, performing for sold-out audiences nationwide, and has built a growing digital following of over 57,000 on Instagram.

Drawing heavily from his Jewish upbringing, Neuburger mines humor from family expectations, tradition vs. modern life, guilt, faith, dating, and the uniquely Jewish ability to turn anxiety into a personality trait. His comedy blends sharp observations with personal storytelling, balancing warmth and edge in a way that feels both familiar and refreshingly honest.