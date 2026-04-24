Dallas Comedy Club presents Eric Freedman

Eric Freedman delivers sharp, dark, and brutally honest comedy that cuts through the noise with precision. A former punk/hardcore drummer, and Road Manager for Sublime With Rome, Freedman has spent most of his adult life touring the world collecting the kind of wild stories most people would leave out of a job interview. When at home, he performs regularly at L.A.’s big three comedy clubs: The Hollywood Improv, The Comedy Store, and The Laugh Factory. Freedman is also known as one of the minds behind the cult animation group, Tomorrow’s Nobody, where he’s collaborated on cartoons with many top comedians, including Tom Segura, Theo Von, Adam Ray, Drew Lynch, Craig Conant, and Shapel Lacey. His videos have garnered over 100 million views.