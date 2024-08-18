Dallas Comedy Club presents Erica Rhodes

Erica Rhodes has appeared on ABC’s Modern Family, HBO’s Veep, Fox’s New Girl, and IFC’s Comedy Bang Bang. She was a regular panelist on Comedy Central’s @midnight and Fox’s Punchline.

Her standup TV appearances include NBC’s Bring the Funny and Last Call with Carson Daly, the CW’s Howie Mandel Comedy Extravaganza, SeeSo’s The Guest List, Hulu’s Coming to the Stage, and AXS’ Live at Gotham.

Rhodes was chosen as a New Face for the 2018 Just for Laughs Festival (Montreal) and also performed at the San Francisco Sketchfest, the Moontower Comedy Festival (Austin, TX), the Blue Whale Comedy Festival (Tulsa, OK), the Boston Comedy Festival and RIOT L.A. Fest.