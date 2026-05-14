Dallas Comedy Club presents Eva Evans

Eva Evans is currently a Top 10 semi-finalist on On Netflix’s Funny AF. Prior to Funny AF, Eva made her Netflix debut in 2025 on Introducing and broke out with a viral set on Don't Tell Comedy. She has also been featured on Sway in the Morning at Caroline’s, The Wendy Williams Show, and BET.

Evans has performed at top festivals including the Netflix Is a Joke Festival, Laughing Skull Comedy Festival, Harlem Comedy Festival, and the Manhattan Comedy Festival, and has also participated in an art therapy program at Rikers Island. Originally from Jamaica and now based in New York City, Eva regularly produces her own shows and continues to build a loyal following with her sharp, fearless voice.