Dallas Comedy Club presents Fabrizio Copano

Latin America’s top comic Fabrizio Copano brings his unique brand of global stand-up comedy to the stage. The first South American comic to film a Netflix special, Copano is lnown for his TV shows El Club de la Comedia, El Late de Copano, and as co-writer/star of the Chilean film, Barrio Universitario. His sharp, cross-cultural material has earned him spots on The Late Late Show with James Corden, The Talk, and Just for Laughs.

In 2024, Amazon Prime released his Spanish special Live From Caupolicán. His debut English-language special, From the Future, was selected by Billboard as one of the best comedy specials of the month.