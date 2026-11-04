Dallas Comedy Club presents Furg

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Furg

Dexter "Furg" Fugerson is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, relatable observations, and effortless stage presence. Featured by Adult Swim, Comedy Hype, Dreamville Festival, and Don't Tell Comedy, Furg is currently headlining his Out of Dodge Tour, bringing his high-energy comedy to audiences nationwide.

Dexter "Furg" Fugerson is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, relatable observations, and effortless stage presence. Featured by Adult Swim, Comedy Hype, Dreamville Festival, and Don't Tell Comedy, Furg is currently headlining his Out of Dodge Tour, bringing his high-energy comedy to audiences nationwide.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/89652-furg-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
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