Dallas Comedy Club presents Furg

Dexter "Furg" Fugerson is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, relatable observations, and effortless stage presence. Featured by Adult Swim, Comedy Hype, Dreamville Festival, and Don't Tell Comedy, Furg is currently headlining his Out of DodgeTour, bringing his high-energy comedy to audiences nationwide.
Dexter "Furg" Fugerson is an Atlanta-based stand-up comedian known for his sharp storytelling, relatable observations, and effortless stage presence. Featured by Adult Swim, Comedy Hype, Dreamville Festival, and Don't Tell Comedy, Furg is currently headlining his Out of DodgeTour, bringing his high-energy comedy to audiences nationwide.