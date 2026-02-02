Dallas Comedy Club presents Gabby Bryan

Gabby Bryan is a New York-based stand-up comedian, actress, Emmy Award-winning producer, and overall girlie girl. Her crowd work special, Girl Town Hall, is currently streaming on YouTube. She performed alongside Olivia Wilde and Oscar Isaac in the film Life Itself (Amazon Prime), appeared in the bilingual film Ruta Viva (HBO), and was featured in Ilana Glazer’s special Comedy on Earth (Comedy Central). Bryan co-hosts L’Podcast with comedian Zack Signore, which has built a global audience, as well as Let Me Ask My Dad podcast with musician and composer David Bryan.