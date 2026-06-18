Dallas Comedy Club presents Gauri B

Gauri has headlined top tier comedy clubs and festivals around the world, from Leicester Square Theater in London to WUK in Vienna, to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival in Australia. Her clips have amassed hundreds of millions of views on social media and gained her a global following. Gauri enjoys tackling morbid subjects and infusing them with hard hitting punchlines, which she delivers with a natural charisma. Fearless and unabashed, Gauri draws material from politics and society, weaving personal stories with incisive jokes.