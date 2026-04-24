Dallas Comedy Club presents Gigi LeFlair

Gigi LeFlair is a rising star in stand-up comedy, known for her sharp wit, bold storytelling, and southern charm. With over 1 million followers and 28 million likes on TikTok, LeFlair has become a viral sensation and a fan favorite across social media. She is touring following the success of her debut comedy tour, Auntie Outside.
Gigi LeFlair is a rising star in stand-up comedy, known for her sharp wit, bold storytelling, and southern charm. With over 1 million followers and 28 million likes on TikTok, LeFlair has become a viral sensation and a fan favorite across social media. She is touring following the success of her debut comedy tour, Auntie Outside.