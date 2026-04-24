Dallas Comedy Club presents Gigi LeFlair

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Gigi LeFlair

Gigi LeFlair is a rising star in stand-up comedy, known for her sharp wit, bold storytelling, and southern charm. With over 1 million followers and 28 million likes on TikTok, LeFlair has become a viral sensation and a fan favorite across social media. She is touring following the success of her debut comedy tour, Auntie Outside.

Gigi LeFlair is a rising star in stand-up comedy, known for her sharp wit, bold storytelling, and southern charm. With over 1 million followers and 28 million likes on TikTok, LeFlair has become a viral sensation and a fan favorite across social media. She is touring following the success of her debut comedy tour, Auntie Outside.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/43675-gigi-leflair-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$35-$50
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