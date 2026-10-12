Dallas Comedy Club presents Hannah Jones

Hannah Jones is a stand up comedian based in Brooklyn, New York. After being homeschooled in a conservative, religious co-op, her irreverent takes on sex, dating, and gender politics are as original as they are deeply uncomfortable for her mother to hear. She is a regular on Woman About The Internet, and her videos on Tiktok and Instagram have been viewed over 40 million times, where she is consistently "shitting on the mother toilet", as they say.

She has been featured on Netflix Is a Joke Radio and Don't Tell Secret Sets. Her comedy has been written about in Denverite and Westword, and covered on Channel 7 News. She has been invited to open for Josh Gondelman, Atsuko Okatsuka, Todd Barry, and Kumail Nanjiani. She is also a regular at the Denver Comedy Works, where she has hosted for juggernauts including Ari Shaffir, Dave Attell, and Aziz Ansari.