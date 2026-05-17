Photo courtesy of Dallas Comedy Club Presents: Hayden Johnson
Hayden Johnson is a trans queer comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. She has performed at Moontower, Sketchfest, and in 2025, she was named one of Just for Laughs' New Faces of Comedy. She's been featured in Vogue and Funny or Die.
Hayden Johnson is a trans queer comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. She has performed at Moontower, Sketchfest, and in 2025, she was named one of Just for Laughs' New Faces of Comedy. She's been featured in Vogue and Funny or Die.