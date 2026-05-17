Dallas Comedy Club presents Hayden Johnson

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Dallas Comedy Club Presents: Hayden Johnson

Hayden Johnson is a trans queer comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. She has performed at Moontower, Sketchfest, and in 2025, she was named one of Just for Laughs' New Faces of Comedy. She's been featured in Vogue and Funny or Die.

Hayden Johnson is a trans queer comedian and writer based in Los Angeles. She has performed at Moontower, Sketchfest, and in 2025, she was named one of Just for Laughs' New Faces of Comedy. She's been featured in Vogue and Funny or Die.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/56918-hayden-johnson-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.