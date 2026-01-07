Dallas Comedy Club presents Honey Pluton & Marley Gotterer

Honey Pluton is a stand-up comedian and theatrical performer with 10 years of experience spanning stage, film and screen. He’s creatively inspired by disruption, risk-taking, and the liminal thresholds that blur states of consciousness. He is nationally touring his solo show, I’ve Always Been Like This, and is also host of the weekly podcast Up Good with Honey Pluton.

Marley Gotterer is a NYC-based actress and comedian known for her absurdist stand-up comedy and years creating viral social moments for the world's biggest pop stars. She's toured all around the country doing comedy that centers and literally uplifts trans people. She's recently been at Sundance and on HBO.