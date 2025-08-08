Dallas Comedy Club presents J.B. Ball

J.B. Ball is proving himself to be quite the jack of all trades in comedy. He’s found success as a stand-up comedian, tv writer, sketch writer, performer, director, and producer. He masks being deceptively edgy and intelligent with playful charm. His ability to bring the funny out of controversial topics for people on both sides of an issue brings audiences together with humor. His work can be seen on Comedy Central, MTV, Peacock, NBC, CBS, COMCAST, SIRIUS/XM Satellite Radio, Kevin Hart's LOL Network, and as a Segment Producer of the hit show Ridiculousness.