Dallas Comedy Club presents Jaci Terjeson

Jaci Terjeson is an up-and-coming comedian from Seattle whose sharp wit and physical comedy have solidified her as a force to be reckoned with. She was handpicked by SNL’s Tim Meadows for his show, Comedy Caucus, and opens for him regularly. Terjeson was a standout and top finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition, where she placed every night of the competition. She was also a top finalist in Nate Jackson’s Funniest MF contest, where she received multiple perfect scores. She’s been a selected performer at Bumbershoot, Treefort Festival, Upper Left Comedy Fest, and more. Terjeson has a podcast, The Manic World of Jaci Terj, and was featured as "Comic of the Week" on the Jackie and Laurie Show.