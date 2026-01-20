Dallas Comedy Club presents Jaci Terjeson

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jaci Terjeson

Jaci Terjeson is an up-and-coming comedian from Seattle whose sharp wit and physical comedy have solidified her as a force to be reckoned with. She was handpicked by SNL’s Tim Meadows for his show, Comedy Caucus, and opens for him regularly. Terjeson was a standout and top finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition, where she placed every night of the competition. She was also a top finalist in Nate Jackson’s Funniest MF contest, where she received multiple perfect scores. She’s been a selected performer at Bumbershoot, Treefort Festival, Upper Left Comedy Fest, and more. Terjeson has a podcast, The Manic World of Jaci Terj, and was featured as "Comic of the Week" on the Jackie and Laurie Show.

Jaci Terjeson is an up-and-coming comedian from Seattle whose sharp wit and physical comedy have solidified her as a force to be reckoned with. She was handpicked by SNL’s Tim Meadows for his show, Comedy Caucus, and opens for him regularly. Terjeson was a standout and top finalist in the prestigious Seattle International Comedy Competition, where she placed every night of the competition. She was also a top finalist in Nate Jackson’s Funniest MF contest, where she received multiple perfect scores. She’s been a selected performer at Bumbershoot, Treefort Festival, Upper Left Comedy Fest, and more. Terjeson has a podcast, The Manic World of Jaci Terj, and was featured as "Comic of the Week" on the Jackie and Laurie Show.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/51694-jaci-terjeson-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.