Dallas Comedy Club presents Jack Assadourian Jr.

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Photo courtesy of Jack Assadourian Jr.

Jack Assadourian Jr. is an up-and-coming comedian of Armenian and Mexican descent who has gained massive popularity for his unique perspective and hilarious observations on life. He often incorporates his multicultural background into his stand-up routine, sharing stories and experiences that resonate with audiences from all different backgrounds. With his energetic stage presence and witty sense of humor, Jack has become a name in the world of comedy synonymous with guaranteed sold-out shows. Some stages he’s recently been seen selling out are Netflix Is A Joke and Amazon Prime’s Laugh After Dark. Assadourian can also be found on his podcast, Comedy Club Confessions.

Jack Assadourian Jr. is an up-and-coming comedian of Armenian and Mexican descent who has gained massive popularity for his unique perspective and hilarious observations on life. He often incorporates his multicultural background into his stand-up routine, sharing stories and experiences that resonate with audiences from all different backgrounds. With his energetic stage presence and witty sense of humor, Jack has become a name in the world of comedy synonymous with guaranteed sold-out shows. Some stages he’s recently been seen selling out are Netflix Is A Joke and Amazon Prime’s Laugh After Dark. Assadourian can also be found on his podcast, Comedy Club Confessions.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas-comedyclub.com/jackassadourianjr/

TICKET INFO

$25
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