Dallas Comedy Club presents Jack Assadourian Jr.

Jack Assadourian Jr. is an up-and-coming comedian of Armenian and Mexican descent who has gained massive popularity for his unique perspective and hilarious observations on life. He often incorporates his multicultural background into his stand-up routine, sharing stories and experiences that resonate with audiences from all different backgrounds. With his energetic stage presence and witty sense of humor, Jack has become a name in the world of comedy synonymous with guaranteed sold-out shows. Some stages he’s recently been seen selling out are Netflix Is A Joke and Amazon Prime’s Laugh After Dark. Assadourian can also be found on his podcast, Comedy Club Confessions.