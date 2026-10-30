Dallas Comedy Club presents Jamal Coleman

Jamal Coleman is a Las Vegas-based touring comedian, actor, producer, freestyle rapper, and improviser with three released stand-up specials. His credits include SiriusXM airplay on Kevin Hart’s LOL Radio and Raw Comedy, appearances on ABC, CBS, VH1, and Tubi, and more than 63 million views through his sketch work. He has a one-hour special, Tequila Bear, and a 15-minute special, Dating Gets More Awkward After 40, that were released through Laugh After Dark. His latest special, I Have So Many Questions, was released through Open Bar Comedy in 2026.