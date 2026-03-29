Dallas Comedy Club presents James Austin Johnson

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Photo courtesy of James Austin Johnson

James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include Barry, Better Call Saul, She Said, and Hail, Caesar!. He voices the Grinch in Wondery’s podcast series 'Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast, which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in Inside Out 2 and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

James Austin Johnson is a comedian and actor currently in his fourth season as a cast member on Saturday Night Live. Known for his prolific voice-over work in both TV and film, his acting credits include Barry, Better Call Saul, She Said, and Hail, Caesar!. He voices the Grinch in Wondery’s podcast series 'Tis the Grinch Holiday Podcast, which recently wrapped its second season. On SNL, Johnson is widely recognized for his uncanny portrayal of Donald Trump. In 2024, he appeared in two Oscar-nominated films, voicing Pouchy in Inside Out 2 and making a cameo in the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas-comedyclub.com/jamesaustinjohnson/

TICKET INFO

$25-$35
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