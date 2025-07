Jamie Wolf is a former opiate user with a penchant for tackling dark and taboo subjects with tight writing and a dynamic stage presence that not only makes it work, but makes it kill. He was named a "Comic to Watch" at the 2019 New York Comedy Festival, won Philly’s Phunniest 2019, and appeared at Limestone Comedy Festival 2021. He is a regular at the world famous Comedy Cellar in NYC and has over 250K followers combined on Instagram and TikTok.