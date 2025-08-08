Dallas Comedy Club presents Jay Badlani

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Jay Badlani

Jay Badlani is a stand-up comedian based out of Atlanta, Georgia. With his unflinching attitude and charm, he is know for entertaining audiences through his live stand-up and sketch comedy. His comedy has amassed over 100 million views and more than 100,000 followers across his social media.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/13542-jay-badlani-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$15
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
