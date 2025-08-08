Dallas Comedy Club presents Jay Badlani

Jay Badlani is a stand-up comedian based out of Atlanta, Georgia. With his unflinching attitude and charm, he is know for entertaining audiences through his live stand-up and sketch comedy. His comedy has amassed over 100 million views and more than 100,000 followers across his social media.
Jay Badlani is a stand-up comedian based out of Atlanta, Georgia. With his unflinching attitude and charm, he is know for entertaining audiences through his live stand-up and sketch comedy. His comedy has amassed over 100 million views and more than 100,000 followers across his social media.