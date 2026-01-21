Dallas Comedy Club presents Jay Moreno

Jay Moreno is a physical, quick-witted, and unapologetically unfiltered comic who says what everyone else is thinking. His high-energy sets riff on relationships, sex, parenthood, growing up Latino, and the culture shock of moving from New Jersey to Miami. His viral videos topping 150 million views and his hit My Kids In Therapy skits have made him a fan favorite online.

Moreno has also worked with Jesus Trejo, Stavros Halkias, Justin Silva, Chingo Bling, Carlos Santos, and Francisco Ramos, and toured nationally with SNL's Marcelo Hernandez. He's been featured on Telemundo, AppleTV, Def Jam Latino, Only In Dade, and Miami New Times, and was a finalist on NBC's Stand Up for Diversity.