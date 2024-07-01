Dallas Comedy Club presents JD Witherspoon

J.D. Witherspoon is a host, stand up comic, actor, content creator, and voice actor. He recently hosted both SuperPunch on TBS, and Confetti on Facebook Watch. He performs stand up comedy all over the U.S. and has done voiceover work for the likes of Adult Swim & FuseTV on shows such as Lazor Wulf, The Jellies, and Sugar & Toys. When he’s not performing he’s uploading content on social media to his over 1 million+ followers. He continues to pursue his stand up comedy career to pay homage to his late father, the legendary comedian/actor John Witherspoon.