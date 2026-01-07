Dallas Comedy Club presents Jennifer Gable

Jennifer Gable is a comedian based in Los Angeles. Her debut Comedy Dynamics Special is streaming on Apple TV and Amazon Prime. Gable was ranked No. 154 on the top 1,000 Comedians of 2020 list on Vulture, and her credits include LOL on Kill Tony, Comics Watching Comics'on Amazon, Sirius XM, FunnyorDie, and Investigation ID on Discovery Channel. She is known throughout the comedy community for being a great clever joke writer, energetic, strong stage presence and performs well in all types of audiences.