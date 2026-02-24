Dallas Comedy Club presents Jonathan van Halem

Photo courtesy of Jonathan van Halem

Jonathan van Halem is a stand-up comedian based out of New York City who currently works at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and previously worked at Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out The News. He’s also served as a contributor to the parody website Clickhole.

Known for his observational comedy and relatable style, Van Halem has worked as a frequent opener for comedians such as David Cross, Rory Scovel, Gianmarco Soresi, Kyle Gordon, and Sabrina Wu. He hosts a popular monthly show at Union Hall in Brooklyn called Hot Gossip, which has been featured in The New York Times and Brooklyn Magazine.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/32491-jonathan-van-halem-dallas

TICKET INFO

$20
