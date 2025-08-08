Dallas Comedy Club presents Jonnie W.

In a world where more and more people are choosing to stay home and binge-watch their entertainment, Jonnie W. represents an anomaly, an artist whose show needs to be experienced live. Using off-beat standup, hilarious stories, and even music, Jonnie crafts a comedy experience that audiences will be quoting in the car on the way home. Jonnie's first one-hour special, Live At The Franklin Theatre, was featured on Amazon Prime Video, and his two Drybar comedy specials are viral hits, garnering millions of views. He has also been featured on the Grand Ole Opry's Circle Network and is heard daily on Sirius Satellite Radio.