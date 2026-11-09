Dallas Comedy Club presents Josh Lidawer

Originally from Chicago, Josh Lidawer tells stories about Jewish life, dating mishaps, and his love of fast food, all in his uniquely irreverent style. For the last five years, he has been performing on the Las Vegas Strip, where he also bartended before becoming a standup comedian.
Originally from Chicago, Josh Lidawer tells stories about Jewish life, dating mishaps, and his love of fast food, all in his uniquely irreverent style. For the last five years, he has been performing on the Las Vegas Strip, where he also bartended before becoming a standup comedian.