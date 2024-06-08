Dallas Comedy Club presents Josh Potter & Jessica Michelle Singleton

Josh Potter began his career in the bowels of entertainment working in morning radio. It was his 15 years of broadcasting while performing stand-up at night that would prepare him for his time on one of the biggest podcasts ever, Your Mom’s House, with Tom Segura and Christina P. His time on YMH has spawned his own show, The Josh Potter Show, and he has worked with Bert Kreischer, Tom Segura, Mark Normand, and more.

Jessica Michelle Singleton wrote for The Roast of Whitney Cummings & Bert Kreischer and is currently writing for Theo Von’s next special. She is the co-host of Slobs podcast with Steph Tolev, and her second album, Horny for Death, debuted at No. 1 on iTunes and Amazon.

