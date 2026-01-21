Dallas Comedy Club presents Justin Stagner

Justin Stagner hails from the heart of the deep South and has fully embraced his Alabama roots, establishing himself as a genuine Southern comedy powerhouse. Audiences can find him daily on his social media channels, where he's either effortlessly channeling his inner Southern Grandpa alongside with his dynamic crew of characters or serving up some sizzling comedy sketches on trending topics. With an ever-expanding social media following, his skits and stand-up comedy have only one goal: To make people laugh.