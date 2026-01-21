Dallas Comedy Club presents Justin Stagner

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Justin Stagner

Justin Stagner hails from the heart of the deep South and has fully embraced his Alabama roots, establishing himself as a genuine Southern comedy powerhouse. Audiences can find him daily on his social media channels, where he's either effortlessly channeling his inner Southern Grandpa alongside with his dynamic crew of characters or serving up some sizzling comedy sketches on trending topics. With an ever-expanding social media following, his skits and stand-up comedy have only one goal: To make people laugh.

Justin Stagner hails from the heart of the deep South and has fully embraced his Alabama roots, establishing himself as a genuine Southern comedy powerhouse. Audiences can find him daily on his social media channels, where he's either effortlessly channeling his inner Southern Grandpa alongside with his dynamic crew of characters or serving up some sizzling comedy sketches on trending topics. With an ever-expanding social media following, his skits and stand-up comedy have only one goal: To make people laugh.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/82475-justin-stagner-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.