Dallas Comedy Club presents Kansei Yasuda

Kansei Yasuda is a Toronto-based stand-up comedian originally from Tokyo, Japan, known for his sharp observational comedy and distinct cross-cultural perspective. He began his career at Tokyo Comedy Bar and has since developed a unique voice that blends Japanese and North American sensibilities, resonating with audiences around the world.

Yasuda gained international recognition as a Golden Ticket recipient on Kill Tony, a milestone that significantly elevated his profile and led to a growing global fanbase. His comedy has earned him national Canadian television and radio appearances, as well as international touring credits across North America and Asia.

On stage, Yasuda is known for his unpredictable delivery, cultural commentary, and ability to seamlessly weave together personal stories with absurd, high-energy punchlines.