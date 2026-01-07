Dallas Comedy Club presents Karen Mills

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Karen Mills

Karen Mills is a veteran comedian known for her sharp wit and relatable topics. The Tennessee native has graced the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry and toured nationwide with comedy superstar Leanne Morgan. Karen’s Dry Bar Comedy special, Baby Got Bad Back, has racked up more than 35 million views, and she was featured in The Showcase, a comedy special produced by Nate Bargatze. Mills recently appeared on the daytime TV show The Talk, and she can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM comedy channels.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/63429-karen-mills-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
