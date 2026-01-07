Dallas Comedy Club presents Karen Mills

Karen Mills is a veteran comedian known for her sharp wit and relatable topics. The Tennessee native has graced the legendary stage of the Grand Ole Opry and toured nationwide with comedy superstar Leanne Morgan. Karen’s Dry Bar Comedy special, Baby Got Bad Back, has racked up more than 35 million views, and she was featured in The Showcase, a comedy special produced by Nate Bargatze. Mills recently appeared on the daytime TV show The Talk, and she can be heard regularly on Sirius/XM comedy channels.