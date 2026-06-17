Dallas Comedy Club presents Karen Morgan

Karen Morgan is a former trial attorney who began her comedy career as a Finalist on Nickelodeon Television’s Search for the Funniest Mom in America. She has now been performing clean standup comedy nationwide in theaters and performing arts centers for almost two decades. Karen has 2 Dry Bar Comedy Specials: Go Dawgs and now Rub Some Dirt On It. Her latest comedy album, Shiny Happy People Laughing was recorded in her home town of Athens, Georgia and it plays on 4 different channels on Sirius XM Radio. She has several television appearances including The Talk on CBS, Gotham Comedy Live, and ads for Wal-Mart and Zyrtec. She has also been featured in The Washington Post, Huff Post and The Insider. Karen entertains audiences nationwide with her relatable observations of family and everyday life. Her funny, sentimental stories of growing up in the 1970s & 80s are a particularly big hit with Gen Xers, Gen Jonesers and Baby Boomers. Karen’s "real" humor, clean material and conversational delivery connect quickly with audiences.