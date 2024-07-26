Dallas Comedy Club presents KC Shornima

KC Shornima is the newest Weekend Update writer on Saturday Night Live. She previously was a staff writer on Comedy Central’s Tooning Out the News and was selected as a Just For Laughs 2022 New Face in Montreal. KC has also performed at Just For Laughs Moontower, and alongside comedians Neal Brennan, Nate Bargatze, and Dave Attell, amongst others.
WHEN
WHERE
Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
http://dallas-comedyclub.com/kcshornima/
TICKET INFO
$25
