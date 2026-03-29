Dallas Comedy Club presents Keegan Tindall

Keegan Tindall is a New York-based comedian, creator, and filmmaker who was recently passed at the world-famous Comedy Cellar, was named a Comic To Watch at 2024’s New York Comedy Festival, and with his playful, absurd, and hilarious sketches, he has become a rising star on social media. He has opened for Eddie Pepitone, Chris Gethard, Matt Braunger, Jordan Jenson, Kal Penn, and Kumail Nanjiani and has guested on the podcast Mindful Metal Jacket with Joe List, and You Know What Dude with Robert Kelly.