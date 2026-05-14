Dallas Comedy Club presents Kevin Sullivan

Kevin Sullivan is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his quick humor, fearless storytelling, and cosmic twist on comedy. In addition to his work on stage, Kevin has amassed over half a million followers on social media, where he has built a devoted fanbase by blending comedy with astrology, turning zodiac signs into punchlines. He is the co-host of the hit podcast Two Broke Gays, and was featured on Netflix is a Joke Radio Presents Are You Still Listening? at Dynasty Typewriter, streaming on SiriusXM.