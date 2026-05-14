Dallas Comedy Club presents Kevin Sullivan

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Kevin Sullivan

Kevin Sullivan is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his quick humor, fearless storytelling, and cosmic twist on comedy. In addition to his work on stage, Kevin has amassed over half a million followers on social media, where he has built a devoted fanbase by blending comedy with astrology, turning zodiac signs into punchlines. He is the co-host of the hit podcast Two Broke Gays, and was featured on Netflix is a Joke Radio Presents Are You Still Listening? at Dynasty Typewriter, streaming on SiriusXM.

Kevin Sullivan is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for his quick humor, fearless storytelling, and cosmic twist on comedy. In addition to his work on stage, Kevin has amassed over half a million followers on social media, where he has built a devoted fanbase by blending comedy with astrology, turning zodiac signs into punchlines. He is the co-host of the hit podcast Two Broke Gays, and was featured on Netflix is a Joke Radio Presents Are You Still Listening? at Dynasty Typewriter, streaming on SiriusXM.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/85813-kevin-sullivan-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$25-$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.