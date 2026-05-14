Dallas Comedy Club presents Kia Leiani

Kia Leiani was born in Honolulu, Hawaii and raised in Dallas. She has been performing and writing music since the early age of 8. From opening up for local acts in her own city, to then opening up for artist such as Sean Garrett, Jeremih, and Gorilla Zoe. She has performed in front of crowds of over 12,000. Now, with her latest project streaming over 250,000 and her new music to come. There is no room for failure in the future of Kia Leiani's career. Kia Leiani has also lended her talents to acting. Landing roles alongside Vivica Fox and Clifton Powell just to name a few. While branching out into the acting world, Leiani is also dabbling in the stand up comedy room as well, touring all over the country. Working with her mentor Mark Christopher Lawrence on both ends has been influential to her progress on her new endeavors.