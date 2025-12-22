Dallas Comedy Club presents Kim McVicar

Kim McVicar is a nationally touring stand-up comedian with multiple streaming comedy specials and an upcoming appearance on Comics Unleashed. Known for her sharp observations, fearless storytelling, and strong crowd work, McVicar brings her stand-up to Dallas for a one-night-only performance.

