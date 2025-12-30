Dallas Comedy Club presents La'Trez Anderson

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of La'Trez Anderson

La’Trez Anderson is a rising star in the world of entertainment who has taken the internet by storm. He is mostly known for his humorous comedic sketches that has garnered a fanbase of almost 2 million people across all platforms. He has spent his years making people laugh in stage plays, comedy skits, and now stand up comedy.

La’Trez Anderson is a rising star in the world of entertainment who has taken the internet by storm. He is mostly known for his humorous comedic sketches that has garnered a fanbase of almost 2 million people across all platforms. He has spent his years making people laugh in stage plays, comedy skits, and now stand up comedy.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/15285-latrez-anderson-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$30-$35
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.