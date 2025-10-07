Dallas Comedy Club presents Lara Beitz

Originally from Milwaukee, Lara Beitz is a star in the Los Angeles comedy scene. Her stand-up has been featured on Showtime, Comedy Central, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. On Comedy Central’s Lights Out with David Spade, she was the first comedian ever to do stand-up. Following that performance, she was made a regular panelist on the show.

After being named a New Face at the 2022 Just For Laughs festival in Montreal, she was asked to appear in their Best of The Fest TV special. Beitz can also be seen in Showtime’s Comedy Store docuseries. She has toured with Joe Rogan, Marc Maron, Theo Von, and Pete Holmes, and has been interviewed on The Joe Rogan Experience, WTF with Marc Maron, You Made it Weird with Pete Holmes, and more.

Her debut special, Stoppable, is currently streaming on AppleTV, Amazon Prime Video, and more.