Dallas Comedy Club presents Laura Peek

Laura Peek is one of the most promising young Los Angeles based stand-up comics to come out of Nashville’s bustling comedy scene. She was selected as a "New Face" at the prestigious 2022 Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal, and was named one of Vulture Magazine’s Comics You Should and Will Know 2022. In 2023, Peek recorded a set for Comedy Central’s Stand-up Featuring series. She has been featured twice in Don’t Tell Comedy’s popular Secret Sets series, and is a paid regular and favorite at the Comedy Store in Hollywood. Her storytelling and sharp wit delight audiences across the country and as of recently, internationally. She has had the pleasure of working with comics like Taylor Tomlinson, Iliza Shlesinger, Fortune Feimster, Andrew Santino, Mark Normand, Marc Maron, and more.