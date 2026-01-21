Dallas Comedy Club presents Lavelle Dontae

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Lavelle Dontae

Lavelle Dontae made his comedic debut in October 2023, and has since performed across the country, including in major cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Chicago, and Fort Lauderdale. Dontae was also chosen by KevOnStage to perform in Los Angeles. His comedic talents have garnered a significant following, with 400k Instagram and 675k TikTok followers.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://www.prekindle.com/event/29823-lavelle-dontae-live-dallas

TICKET INFO

$35-$50
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
