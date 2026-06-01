Dallas Comedy Club presents Leah Rudick

Leah Rudick is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for her standup and viral original characters including "Wealthy Woman," "Joannie," and "Love Coach," Rudick has built a devoted fanbase of nearly 2 million followers across socials with her signature "weird girl" comedy.

In 2023, her debut comedy hour, Spiraling, released on Amazon and Apple TV to critical acclaim. TV credits include High Maintenance (HBO), Commuters (IFC), and Crowd Control (Dropout TV). She co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order.