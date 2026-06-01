Dallas Comedy Club presents Leah Rudick

eventdetail
Photo courtesy of Leah Rudick

Leah Rudick is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for her standup and viral original characters including "Wealthy Woman," "Joannie," and "Love Coach," Rudick has built a devoted fanbase of nearly 2 million followers across socials with her signature "weird girl" comedy.

In 2023, her debut comedy hour, Spiraling, released on Amazon and Apple TV to critical acclaim. TV credits include High Maintenance (HBO), Commuters (IFC), and Crowd Control (Dropout TV). She co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order.

Leah Rudick is a Los Angeles-based comedian known for her standup and viral original characters including "Wealthy Woman," "Joannie," and "Love Coach," Rudick has built a devoted fanbase of nearly 2 million followers across socials with her signature "weird girl" comedy.

In 2023, her debut comedy hour, Spiraling, released on Amazon and Apple TV to critical acclaim. TV credits include High Maintenance (HBO), Commuters (IFC), and Crowd Control (Dropout TV). She co-wrote and co-starred in the critically acclaimed web series Made to Order.

WHEN

WHERE

Dallas Comedy Club
3036 Elm St, Dallas, TX 75226, USA
https://dallas-comedyclub.com/leahrudick/

TICKET INFO

$25
All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled.
CULTUREMAP EMAILS ARE AWESOME
Get Dallas intel delivered daily.