Dallas Comedy Club presents Liam Nelson

Liam Nelson is a New York City-based comedian hailing from Atlanta, Georgia. Standing an impressive 7 feet tall and living with Marfan Syndrome, Liam offers a unique perspective on life as a "walking spectacle." At just 26 years old, he weaves sharp, hilarious commentary on navigating the world as a disabled young adult with stories that are equal parts outrageous and deeply relatable.

Nelson has headlined nationwide along with performing with top comics like Sam Morril, Gianmarco Soresi and Dusty Slay, appeared at the Netflix is a Joke festival, and released his first Dry Bar Comedy Special in 2025. He also appeared on the 2026 season of Netflix’s Star Search Reboot.